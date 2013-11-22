MUMBAI Nov 22 India's central bank will sell 120 billion rupees ($1.91 billion) of treasury bills on Nov. 27, including 60 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. ($1 = 62.9037 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)