MUMBAI, March 28 India's central bank released the issuance calendar of treasury bills for April-June. The government will sell 1.91 trillion rupees ($31.72 billion) of treasury bills between April and June, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. Following is the table for the proposed issuances during April-June (in billion rupees): Proposed Auction of T-Bills during April-June 2014 (Billion Rupees) Date of 91 Days 182 Days 364 Days Total Auction April 2 90 60 150 April 9 90 60 150 April 16 90 60 150 April 23 90 60 150 April 30 90 60 150 May 7 90 60 150 May 13 90 60 150 May 21 90 60 150 May 28 90 60 150 June 4 80 60 140 June 11 80 60 140 June 18 80 60 140 June 25 80 60 140 Total 1,130 360 420 1,910 ($1 = 60.2150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)