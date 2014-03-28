BRIEF-Somany Ceramics commences production at sanitaryware plant
* Says expansion of sanitaryware plant successfully completed and commercial production has commenced from April 26, 2017
MUMBAI, March 28 India's central bank released the issuance calendar of treasury bills for April-June. The government will sell 1.91 trillion rupees ($31.72 billion) of treasury bills between April and June, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. Following is the table for the proposed issuances during April-June (in billion rupees): Proposed Auction of T-Bills during April-June 2014 (Billion Rupees) Date of 91 Days 182 Days 364 Days Total Auction April 2 90 60 150 April 9 90 60 150 April 16 90 60 150 April 23 90 60 150 April 30 90 60 150 May 7 90 60 150 May 13 90 60 150 May 21 90 60 150 May 28 90 60 150 June 4 80 60 140 June 11 80 60 140 June 18 80 60 140 June 25 80 60 140 Total 1,130 360 420 1,910 ($1 = 60.2150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
