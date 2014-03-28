MUMBAI, March 28 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of treasury bills on April 2, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, the central bank said on Friday.

The RBI also released the calendar of t-bill issuances for April-June. ($1 = 59.89 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)