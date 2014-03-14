US STOCKS-Wall St down as Goldman, J&J's results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MUMBAI, March 14 The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day bills, on March 19, it said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)