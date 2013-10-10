MUMBAI Oct 10 The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a 7-day term repo variable rate auction on Oct. 11 for 190 billion rupees ($3.1 billion), the central bank said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the RBI had announced 7- and 14-day term repo auctions for a total amount of 0.25 percent of the banking system deposits. Later, the RBI governor said in an interview that the move was geared to develop term money markets.

On Monday, the RBI also cut the Marginal Standing Facility rate by 50 basis points, trimming an overnight rate that it had pushed up as an emergency measure in mid-July in order to prop up the battered rupee.

($1=62 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)