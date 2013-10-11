BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
MUMBAI Oct 11 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.80 percent on the first-ever auction of 7-day variable rate term repos on Friday.
A Reuters poll had expected the cut-off at the 190 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) auction at 8.78 percent.
The RBI said it received bids in the range of 7.60-8.96 percent for the 7-day term repo auction. ($1=61.1 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors