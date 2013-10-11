MUMBAI Oct 11 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.80 percent on the first-ever auction of 7-day variable rate term repos on Friday.

A Reuters poll had expected the cut-off at the 190 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) auction at 8.78 percent.

The RBI said it received bids in the range of 7.60-8.96 percent for the 7-day term repo auction. ($1=61.1 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)