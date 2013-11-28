MUMBAI Nov 28 The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a 14-day term repo variable rate auction for 385 billion rupees ($6.19 billion) on Nov. 29, the central bank notified on Thursday.

The reversal of the term repo will take place on Dec. 13, the RBI said. ($1 = 62.2460 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)