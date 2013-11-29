China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct
MUMBAI Nov 29 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.01 percent on the 385 billion rupees ($6.17 billion) 14-day variable rate term repo auction on Friday. The weighted average yield was 8.13 percent, the RBI said. The central bank received 551.45 billion rupees of bids at the 14-day term repo auction and allotted 385.02 billion rupees.
($1 = 62.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.
* Dow down 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)