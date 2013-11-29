MUMBAI Nov 29 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.01 percent on the 385 billion rupees ($6.17 billion) 14-day variable rate term repo auction on Friday. The weighted average yield was 8.13 percent, the RBI said. The central bank received 551.45 billion rupees of bids at the 14-day term repo auction and allotted 385.02 billion rupees.