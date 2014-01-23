BRIEF-India cenbank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: http://bit.ly/2oaofAA
MUMBAI Jan 23 The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a 14-day variable term repo for 390 billion rupees ($6.31 billion) on Jan 24.
The reversal of the 14-day term repo will be on Feb. 7. ($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)
