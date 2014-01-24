BRIEF-IL&FS Investment Managers CEO Archana Hingorani resigns
* Says Archana Hingorani, executive director and chief executive officer has tendered her resignation due to personal reasons Source text: http://bit.ly/2pkS1CO Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 24 The Reserve Bank of India: * India cbank: sets cut-off yield at 8.00 percent at 14-day term repo auction * Accepts 390.01 billion rupees at 14-day term repo auction, receives 724 billion rupees * Partial allotment of 75 percent for bids received at cut-off rate * Weighted average rate at 8.05 percent
* March-quarter interest earned 181.14 billion rupees versus 159.97 billion rupees year ago