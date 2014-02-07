UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 19
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* India cbank sets 8.12 percent cut-off at 14-day term repo auction, allots 390.01 billion rupees * India cbank gets 721 billion rupees of bids at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank sets 8.17 percent weighted average rate at 14-day term repo auction * India cbank sets 0.25 percent partial allotment at bids received at cut-off rate
* Enhancement of work order to INR 2.09 billion for construction of Assam Hills Medical College & Research Institute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: