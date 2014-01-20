MUMBAI Jan 20 India's central bank will conduct a term repo auction for 200 billion rupees ($3.25 billion) on Tuesday.

The reversal of the 28-day term repo will take place on Feb. 18, the central bank said in a release.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped 2 basis points to 8.56 percent from levels before the term repo was announced. ($1 = 61.4750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)