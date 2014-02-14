BRIEF-IndusInd Bank March-qtr profit up about 21 pct
* March quarter net profit 7.52 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.20 billion rupees year ago
* India cbank sets cut-off rate of 8.60 percent at 28-day term repo auction * India cbank sets weighted average rate of 8.65 percent * India cbank allots 200.04 billion rupees at 28-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 522.25 billion rupees * India cbank sets partial allotment of 64.85 percent at cut-off rate
NEW DELHI, April 19 An Indian government minister from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party and several top party colleagues must face trial for their alleged role in the 1992 demolition of a mosque by a Hindu mob, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday.