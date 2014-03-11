BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
MUMBAI, March 11 The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a 21-day term repo variable rate auction for 500 billion rupees ($8.21 billion) on March 14, it said on Tuesday.
The RBI will not conduct any term repo auction on March 18 when the existing term repo of 300.04 billion rupees matures, it said.
The RBI had said last month it will conduct term repo auctions in March to address anticipated liquidity tightness emerging from corporate advance tax outflows this week. ($1 = 60.8750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)