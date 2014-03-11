MUMBAI, March 11 The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a 21-day term repo variable rate auction for 500 billion rupees ($8.21 billion) on March 14, it said on Tuesday.

The RBI will not conduct any term repo auction on March 18 when the existing term repo of 300.04 billion rupees matures, it said.

The RBI had said last month it will conduct term repo auctions in March to address anticipated liquidity tightness emerging from corporate advance tax outflows this week. ($1 = 60.8750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)