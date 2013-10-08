MUMBAI Oct 8 The Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday banks will not be allowed to bid for term repos at or
below the prevailing repo rate and it will conduct 7-day and
14-day repos on alternate Fridays starting Oct. 11.
The central bank had announced late on Monday it will
conduct term repos for 7-day and 14-day for a total amount of
0.25 percent of the banking system deposits.
The 14-day repos would be conducted on every reporting
Friday, while the 7-day repos would be on the non-reporting
Fridays, the central bank said in a notification released on
Tuesday.
If banks borrow the entire 0.25 percent of deposits via the
14-day term repo, there will be no 7-day repos on the following
Friday, the central bank said.
The central bank will arrange all bids in a descending order
of the term repo rates quoted and the cut-off rate would be
arrived at the rate corresponding to the notified amount of the
auction. The notified amount would be announced one day prior to
the auction each week, the notification showed.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)