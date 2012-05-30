* Yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.3946 percent, unchanged from last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.2830 percent vs 8.2947 percent two week ago * India sells 100 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.95 rupees * India sells 50 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.37 rupees * For a Reuters poll, see (Reporting by MUMBAI treasury team; editing by Malini Menon)