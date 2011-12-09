Dec 9 * India cbank says receives 230 bids for 135.85 bln rupees at 2024 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 103 bids for 59.90 bln rupees at 2024 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 27.96 pct on 16 bids at 2024 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 9 non-competitive bids for 102.6 mln rupees at 2024 bond auction * For details of the auction click on