UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 14
June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 9 * India cbank says receives 162 bids for 100.40 bln rupees at new 30-yr 2041 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 78 bids for 29.86 bln rupees at new 30-yr 2041 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 1.60 pct on 12 bids at new 30-yr 2041 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 142.6 mln rupees at new 30-yr 2041 bond auction * For details of the auction click on
June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW DELHI, June 14 India's wholesale prices rose 2.17 percent year-on-year in May, government data showed on Wednesday.