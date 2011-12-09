Dec 9 * India cbank says receives 162 bids for 100.40 bln rupees at new 30-yr 2041 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 78 bids for 29.86 bln rupees at new 30-yr 2041 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 1.60 pct on 12 bids at new 30-yr 2041 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 142.6 mln rupees at new 30-yr 2041 bond auction * For details of the auction click on