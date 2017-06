(Refiles to fix date) MUMBAI, Dec 22 * Reserve Bank of India sets minimum underwriting commission for Friday's bond sale * Reserve Bank of India sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0099 rupee per 100 rupees for 2018 bonds * Reserve Bank of India sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0081 rupee per 100 rupees for 2021 bonds * Reserve Bank of India sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0097 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds