* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0039 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0060 rupee per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0065 rupee per 100 rupees for 2041 bonds. * For more details on the bond auction, see: (Editing by G.Ram Mohan)