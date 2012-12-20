MUMBAI, Dec 20 * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0022 rupee per 100 rupees for 8.07-July 2017 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0029 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0036 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds * For auction announcement details see: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)