MUMBAI Nov 15 * India sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0038 rupee per 100 rupees for 2017-July bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0050 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0060 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds * For more details on auction, see: (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)