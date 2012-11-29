* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0034 rupee per 100 rupees for 2017-July bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0050 rupee per 100 rupees for 2026 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0051 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds. * For more details on auction, see: (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)