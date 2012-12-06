* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0021 rupee per 100 rupees for new 8-year 2020 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0035 rupee per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0035 rupee per 100 rupees for 2041 bonds. * For more details on the auction, see: