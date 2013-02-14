MUMBAI, Feb 14 The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commission for its 120 billion Indian rupee ($2.23 billion) bond auction scheduled for Friday: * 2020 bonds 0.0028 rupee per 100 rupees * 2025 bonds 0.0035 rupee per 100 rupees * 2042 bonds 0.0041 rupee per 100 rupees For details of the bonds on auction click ($1 = 53.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)