MUMBAI, April 16 The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commitments for its 150 billion rupees ($2.75 billion) bond auction scheduled for Thursday: * 720 mln rupees for 2020 bonds * 1.43 bln rupees for 2022 bonds * 720 mln rupees for 2032 bonds * 720 mln rupees for 2042 bonds ($1 = 54.6250 Indian rupees)