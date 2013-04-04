* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0035 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0045 rupee per 100 rupees for 2026 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0092 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds. * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0090 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds. * For more details on bond auction, see: