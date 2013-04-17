The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commitments for its 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) bond auction scheduled for Thursday: * 0.0021 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds * 0.0029 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds * 0.0034 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds * 0.0039 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds * For more details on the auction, see: ($1=54 rupees)