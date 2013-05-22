MUMBAI May 22 The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commitments for its 150 billion rupee ($2.7 billion) bond auction scheduled on Friday: * 720 mln rupees for 2020 bonds * 1.43 bln rupees for 2025 bonds * 720 mln rupees for 2032 bonds * 720 mln rupees for 2042 bonds For bond auction announcement details see: ($1 = 55.45 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)