MUMBAI, May 2 The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commission for its 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) bond auction scheduled for Friday: * 0.0020 rupee per 100 rupees for 2018 bonds. * 0.0022 rupee per 100 rupees for 2026 bonds. * 0.0035 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds. * 0.0042 rupee per 100 rupees for 2041 bonds. ($1= 53.7 rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)