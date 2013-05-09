US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0016 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0018 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0019 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds * Minimum underwriting commission of 0.0022 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds * For more details on bond auction, see:
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.