May 15 The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commitments for its 150 billion rupee ($2.8 billion ) bond auction scheduled on Friday: * 720 mln rupees for 2018 bonds * 1.67 bln rupees for 2023 bonds * 480 mln rupees for 2030 bonds * 720 mln rupees for 2041 bonds * For more details on bond auction, see: ($1 = 54.8 rupees)