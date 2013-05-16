May 16 The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commission for its 150 billion rupee ($2.8 billion ) bond auction scheduled on Friday: * 0.0014 rupee per 100 rupees for 2018 bonds * 0.0013 rupee per 100 rupees for new 10-year 2023 bonds * 0.0016 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds * 0.0018 rupee per 100 rupees for 2041 bonds * For more details on bond auction, see: ($1 = 54.8 rupees)