The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commissions for its 150 billion rupee ($2.7 billion) bond auction scheduled on Friday: * 0.0020 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds * 0.0025 rupee per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds * 0.0033 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds * 0.0037 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds * For bond auction announcement details, see: ($1=55.8 rupees)