BRIEF-KLRF recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commissions for its 150 billion rupee ($2.7 billion) bond auction scheduled on Friday: * 0.0020 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds * 0.0025 rupee per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds * 0.0033 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds * 0.0037 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds * For bond auction announcement details, see: ($1=55.8 rupees)
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday roughly flat, capping a fifth month of gains as steady inflows of Chinese money helped push the main share index to its highest in nearly 23 months.