May 29 The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commitments for its 150 billion rupee ($2.7 billion) bond auction scheduled on Friday: * 720 mln rupees for 2019 bonds * 1.43 bln rupees for 2023 bonds * 720 mln rupees for 2030 bonds * 720 mln rupees for 2041 bonds * For bond auction announcement details see: ($1 = 56.2 rupees)