The Reserve Bank of India set the following minimum underwriting commissions for its 150 billion rupee ($2.7 billion) bond auction scheduled on Friday: * 720 mln rupees for 2020 bonds * 1.43 bln rupees for 2026 bonds * 480 mln rupees for 2032 bonds * 720 mln rupees for 2042 bonds * For more details on the bond auction, see: ($1 = 56.4 rupees)