MUMBAI, June 21 The Reserve Bank of India set the minimum underwriting commitment at 240 million rupees ($4.02 million) for the auction of 1.44 percent 2023 inflation indexed bonds, it said on Friday.

The auction of the linkers will be held on Tuesday via the uniform price method.

For details of the auction announcement see: ($1 = 59.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)