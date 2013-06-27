The Reserve Bank of India set the following underwriting commission for the 140 billion rupee ($2.32 billion) bond auction on Friday: * 0.0849 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds * 0.1000 rupee per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds * 0.1501 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds * 0.1400 rupee per 100 rupees for 2035 bonds * For more details on the bond auction, see: ($1=60.3 rupees)