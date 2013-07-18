The Reserve Bank of India set the following underwriting commission for the 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bond sale on Friday: * 0.74 rupee per 100 rupees for 2019 bonds * 0.80 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds * 0.98 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds * 0.98 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds * For more details on the bond auction, see: ($1=59.7 rupees)