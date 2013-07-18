US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
The Reserve Bank of India set the following underwriting commission for the 150 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bond sale on Friday: * 0.74 rupee per 100 rupees for 2019 bonds * 0.80 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds * 0.98 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds * 0.98 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds * For more details on the bond auction, see: ($1=59.7 rupees)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.