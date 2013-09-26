BRIEF-Uttam Sugar Mills says temporary stoppage of distillery division at Barkatpur unit
* Uttam Sugar Mills says temporarily stoppage of distillery division situated at Barkatpur unit
MUMBAI, Sept 26 * RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.094 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.20 rupee per 100 rupees for 2027 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0945 rupee per 100 rupees for new 17 year 2030 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.40 rupee per 100 rupees for 2041 bonds * For more details on the auction, see:
* Uttam Sugar Mills says temporarily stoppage of distillery division situated at Barkatpur unit
April 10 Hong Kong stocks barely changed on Monday, with market turnover the lowest in two months as investors were reluctant to place bets amid concerns about growing geopolitical risks over Syria and North Korea.