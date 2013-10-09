Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, Oct 9 * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 960 million rupees for 2020 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.43 billion rupees for 2027 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 2030 bonds * RBI sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2041 bonds * For more details on the bond auction, see:
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)