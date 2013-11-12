BRIEF-Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys says non-compliances issued by pollution-control board
* After inspection of Sukinda & Mahagiri mines, state pollution control board issued notice pointing out some non-compliances
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 960 million rupees for 2020 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.67 billion rupees for 2027 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2030 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2041 bonds * For more details on bond auction announcement, see:
April 11 Hong Kong stocks closed at a four-week low on Tuesday geopolitical tensions involving North Korea and the Middle East hurt risk appetites.