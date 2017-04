* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0021 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0024 rupee per 100 rupees for 2026 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0034 rupee per 100 rupees for 2032 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0036 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds * For more details on the bond auction, see: (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)