(Updates to add underwriting amount details) The Reserve Bank of India set the amount of underwriting by primary dealers lower than the total amount of issuance for Friday's government bond auction due to high fees bid by primary dealers in case of a devolvement, dealers said. For the 2019 bond, the RBI set 24.97 billion rupees as underwriting amount compared with 30 billion rupees on sale at a fee of 0.74 rupee per 100 rupees. This means that if the entire 30 billion rupees auction for 2019 bond devolves, the RBI will have to cancel the amount which was not set for underwriting by PDs. For the 2023 bond, the underwriting amount is 49.08 billion rupees against 60 billion on sale at 0.80 rupee per 100 rupees fee, while for 2032 bond the underwriting amount is 22.12 billion rupees, less than the 30 billion rupees on sale. For the 2042 bond, the underwriting amount is 25.67 billion rupees versus 30 billion rupees to be sold. The underwriting fee for 2032 and 2042 bonds was at 0.98 per 100 rupees respectively. ($1=59.7 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)