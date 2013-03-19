MUMBAI, March 19 The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday set a limit of 300 billion rupees ($5.5 billion) for the government's short-term borrowing from the central bank known as ways and means advances (WMA) for April-September.

The central bank can undertake unscheduled borrowing if the government utilises 75 percent of the WMA borrowing limit, the RBI said.

The interest rate on the WMA would be the repo rate which is at 7.5 percent, and the government will have to pay 2 percent above the repo rate if there is an overdraft, the RBI added. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)