MUMBAI, July 18 Clearing Corporation of India Ltd. is seeking to launch a new trading platform for overnight indexed swaps (OIS) in September, three sources aware of the plans told Reuters, potentially helping spur more trading in the nearly $1 billion-a-day market.

CCIL, India's biggest clearing and settlement agency for debt products and currencies, has secured regulatory approvals for the launch, and is talking to market participants about trading in its platform, the sources said.

They declined to be identified discussing the plans because they have not been publicised.

"Banks have shown interest in the product and we are in the process of trying to get all the players onboard. We plan to launch the platform in September," said one of the sources who is directly involved in the launch.

India's interest rate swap market currently experiences volumes of around 50-60 billion rupees ($828.78 million - $994.53 million) through various trading platforms such as ICAP and Thomson Reuters.

The OIS market in India is currently dominated by a handful of foreign banks, and regulators have been keen to lure more domestic participants.

CCIL was not immediately reachable despite several attempts. ($1 = 60.3300 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Gaurav Pai; Editing by Rafael Nam)