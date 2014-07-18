MUMBAI, July 18 Clearing Corporation of India
Ltd. is seeking to launch a new trading platform for overnight
indexed swaps (OIS) in September, three sources aware of the
plans told Reuters, potentially helping spur more trading in the
nearly $1 billion-a-day market.
CCIL, India's biggest clearing and settlement agency for
debt products and currencies, has secured regulatory approvals
for the launch, and is talking to market participants about
trading in its platform, the sources said.
They declined to be identified discussing the plans because
they have not been publicised.
"Banks have shown interest in the product and we are in the
process of trying to get all the players onboard. We plan to
launch the platform in September," said one of the sources who
is directly involved in the launch.
India's interest rate swap market currently experiences
volumes of around 50-60 billion rupees ($828.78 million -
$994.53 million) through various trading platforms such as ICAP
and Thomson Reuters.
The OIS market in India is currently dominated by a handful
of foreign banks, and regulators have been keen to lure more
domestic participants.
CCIL was not immediately reachable despite several attempts.
($1 = 60.3300 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Gaurav Pai; Editing by Rafael Nam)