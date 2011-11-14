MUMBAI, Nov 14 Indian banks raised 10.7
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday
compared with 3.35 billion rupees on Friday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
was steady at 9.35 percent and the one-year yield
too was unchanged at 9.70 percent.
In the secondary market, 7.85 billion rupees of
CDs were traded on Monday, compared with 8.45 billion rupees on
Friday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Monday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Punjab & Sindh Bank 6-Feb-12 9.3700 350
Punjab & Sindh Bank 7-Feb-12 9.3700 1750
Indian Bank 14-Feb-12 9.3500 2750
Corporation Bank 15-Feb-12 9.3300 2500
United Bank India 15-Feb-12 9.3600 2000
State Bank of Mysore 12-Nov-12 9.6900 1350
Total 10700
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)