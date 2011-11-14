MUMBAI, Nov 14 Indian banks raised 10.7 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday compared with 3.35 billion rupees on Friday.

Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was steady at 9.35 percent and the one-year yield too was unchanged at 9.70 percent.

In the secondary market, 7.85 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Monday, compared with 8.45 billion rupees on Friday.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Monday:

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED

(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Punjab & Sindh Bank 6-Feb-12 9.3700 350

Punjab & Sindh Bank 7-Feb-12 9.3700 1750

Indian Bank 14-Feb-12 9.3500 2750

Corporation Bank 15-Feb-12 9.3300 2500

United Bank India 15-Feb-12 9.3600 2000

State Bank of Mysore 12-Nov-12 9.6900 1350

Total 10700 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)