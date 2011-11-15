MUMBAI, Nov 15 Indian banks raised 17.6
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday
compared with 10.7 billion rupees on Monday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
was steady at 9.35 percent and the one-year yield
too was unchanged at 9.70 percent.
In the secondary market, 4.81 billion rupees of
CDs were traded on Tuesday, compared with 7.85 billion rupees on
Monday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Tuesday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
CORPORATION BANK 3 MTHS 9.3400 2500
VIJAYA BANK 3 MTHS 9.4000 1750
IOB 3 MTHS 9.3400 5000
P & S BANK 13-Feb-12 9.3700 1150
P & S BANK 14-Feb-12 9.3700 500
VIJAYA BANK 13-Mar-12 9.4800 5000
SBOP 1 YEAR 9.6900 1700
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)