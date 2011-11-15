MUMBAI, Nov 15 Indian banks raised 17.6 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday compared with 10.7 billion rupees on Monday.

Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was steady at 9.35 percent and the one-year yield too was unchanged at 9.70 percent.

In the secondary market, 4.81 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Tuesday, compared with 7.85 billion rupees on Monday.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday:

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED

(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

CORPORATION BANK 3 MTHS 9.3400 2500

VIJAYA BANK 3 MTHS 9.4000 1750

IOB 3 MTHS 9.3400 5000

P & S BANK 13-Feb-12 9.3700 1150

P & S BANK 14-Feb-12 9.3700 500

VIJAYA BANK 13-Mar-12 9.4800 5000

SBOP 1 YEAR 9.6900 1700 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)