MUMBAI, Nov 16 Indian banks raised 19
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday
compared with 17.6 billion rupees on Tuesday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
rose 5 basis points to 9.40 percent while the one-year yield
was unchanged at 9.70 percent.
In the secondary market, 4.60 billion rupees of
CDs were traded on Wednesday, compared with 4.81 billion rupees
on Tuesday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Wednesday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
AXIS BK 1 YEAR 9.7500 1250
SB MYSORE 1 YEAR 9.6900 2000
UNION BK 1 YEAR 9.6800 1000
PNB 1 YEAR 9.6900 2750
SB PATIALA 1 YEAR 9.6900 2000
CORPORATION BK 5-Jan-12 9.3200 10000
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)