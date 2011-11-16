MUMBAI, Nov 16 Indian banks raised 19 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday compared with 17.6 billion rupees on Tuesday.

Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 5 basis points to 9.40 percent while the one-year yield was unchanged at 9.70 percent.

In the secondary market, 4.60 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Wednesday, compared with 4.81 billion rupees on Tuesday.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday:

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED

(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

AXIS BK 1 YEAR 9.7500 1250

SB MYSORE 1 YEAR 9.6900 2000 UNION BK 1 YEAR 9.6800 1000

PNB 1 YEAR 9.6900 2750

SB PATIALA 1 YEAR 9.6900 2000

CORPORATION BK 5-Jan-12 9.3200 10000

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)