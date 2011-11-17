UPDATE 1-Hynix joins last-minute bid for Toshiba chips - sources
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)
MUMBAI, Nov 17 Indian banks raised 35.8 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Thursday compared with 19 billion rupees on Wednesday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark eased 5 basis points to 9.35 percent while the one-year yield was unchanged at 9.70 percent.
In the secondary market, 17.5 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Thursday, compared with 4.60 billion rupees on Wednesday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Thursday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
ALLAHABAD BANK 4-Jan-12 9.3300 2250
PUNJAB & SINDH BANK 14-Feb-12 9.3500 500
SOUTH INDIAN BANK 15-Feb-12 9.4500 1000
VIJAYA BANK 15-Feb-12 9.4000 3000 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 17-Feb-12 9.3500 6250
PUNJAB & SINDH BANK 20-Feb-12 9.3700 7000
ORIENTAL BANK OF 20-Feb-12 9.3200 2850
COMMERCE STATE BANK OF MYSORE 9-May-12 9.5500 850
INDIAN BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3200 1000
CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3200 3000
AXIS BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4200 1000 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.6800 2000
STATE BANK OF PATIALA 1 YEAR 9.6700 2050
AXIS BANK 1 YEAR 9.7500 3050
TOTAL 35800
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)
* New offer would exceed minimum sought by Toshiba (Recasts with sources, adds comments, share price, byline, changes dateline)
DOHA Qatar coach Jorge Fossati resigned just a few hours after leading his team to a 3-2 win over South Korea on Tuesday which kept the nation's slim hopes of reaching next year's World Cup finals alive.