MUMBAI, Nov 17 Indian banks raised 35.8 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Thursday compared with 19 billion rupees on Wednesday.

Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark eased 5 basis points to 9.35 percent while the one-year yield was unchanged at 9.70 percent.

In the secondary market, 17.5 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Thursday, compared with 4.60 billion rupees on Wednesday.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Thursday:

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED

(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

ALLAHABAD BANK 4-Jan-12 9.3300 2250

PUNJAB & SINDH BANK 14-Feb-12 9.3500 500

SOUTH INDIAN BANK 15-Feb-12 9.4500 1000

VIJAYA BANK 15-Feb-12 9.4000 3000 CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 17-Feb-12 9.3500 6250

PUNJAB & SINDH BANK 20-Feb-12 9.3700 7000

ORIENTAL BANK OF 20-Feb-12 9.3200 2850

COMMERCE STATE BANK OF MYSORE 9-May-12 9.5500 850

INDIAN BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3200 1000

CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3200 3000

AXIS BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4200 1000 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.6800 2000

STATE BANK OF PATIALA 1 YEAR 9.6700 2050

AXIS BANK 1 YEAR 9.7500 3050

TOTAL 35800

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

